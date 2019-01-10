Iowa State involved with Cane grad transfer
In search of additional talent in the wide receiver room with the recent announcement that Hakeem Butler will turn pro, Iowa State has set its sights on a former three-year player in an ACC program.
Miami graduate transfer Lawrence Cager indicated he will look to play elsewhere during his senior season and says ISU has as good a chance as anybody at landing him.
Cager is coming off a season in which he was second on the team with 21 receptions, while finishing with 374 yards and a Hurricane-high six touchdowns. During his four years in Coral Gables – Cager redshirted in 2016 after tearing an ACL in training camp – he recorded 681 yards and 10 touchdowns. He started 18 career games.
Although the I-State coaching staff is set to make a more formal presentation to him during an in-home visit tomorrow, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound Cager said he already has an idea of what could await him if he chooses to head to Ames.
