In search of additional talent in the wide receiver room with the recent announcement that Hakeem Butler will turn pro, Iowa State has set its sights on a former three-year player in an ACC program.

Miami graduate transfer Lawrence Cager indicated he will look to play elsewhere during his senior season and says ISU has as good a chance as anybody at landing him.

Cager is coming off a season in which he was second on the team with 21 receptions, while finishing with 374 yards and a Hurricane-high six touchdowns. During his four years in Coral Gables – Cager redshirted in 2016 after tearing an ACL in training camp – he recorded 681 yards and 10 touchdowns. He started 18 career games.

Although the I-State coaching staff is set to make a more formal presentation to him during an in-home visit tomorrow, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound Cager said he already has an idea of what could await him if he chooses to head to Ames.

For more on the early stages of Cager's re-recruitment, check out a detailed story posted at ISU Confidential.