The Cyclones offered a Nebraska prep wide receiver in the 2020 class over the winter and hosted the prospect during spring practice. With the season just around the corner, Ames could be a stop yet again for a game day this fall.

Omaha (Neb.) Burke rising junior Xavier Watts traveled to a pair of camps at other destinations over the offseason and said he hopes to have a big 2018.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Watts has Power-5 offers from Iowa State, Minnesota and Purdue, in addition to one from the FCS level in South Dakota State. The wide receiver didn’t travel to any of those schools during the summer months.

Watts said it was a pretty quiet summer on the recruiting front, but he hopes that changes come the fall when coaches can start initiating contact with junior prospects on September 1st.

