CycloneReport - Iowa State fends off national competition to land Tyler Maro

“Iowa State, I feel they are the best fit because of the relationship I have been able to build with the coaching staff and the familiarity I have with the program,” Maro said. “I was able to get out, take some game day visits last year. I got to camp last summer and was able to take a junior day visit before COVID hit hard. That was all a big part of it.”

Davenport (Iowa) Assumption offensive tackle Tyler Maro had options from coast-to-coast and from some of the most prestigious academic institutions in the country, but when it came time to select his college home, the three-star lineman decided to stay home and play for the Iowa State Cyclones .

Iowa State offered Maro this past April, but the relationship with Matt Campbell and his assistant coaches stretches back to before his junior year.

“They were never pushy, never over-bearing,” Maro said. “They got me all the information I wanted when I found out we weren’t going to be able to take visits. Coach Campbell has explained to me how he built this program and how he plans to keep it at the top. I think it makes a lot of sense and I like where it’s going.

“At camp, I liked the way coach (Jeff) Myers ran the drills. I was able to get on a couple Zoom calls with him over the summer, talk about their offense and the things they focus on. He seemed very knowledgeable about the game, all aspects of it, and I do feel he will be able to develop me to my highest potential.”

The Cyclones have gotten off to an 8-2 start this season and are in the top ten of the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time in program history.

“It was great to watch them have that success, and I would say it did add confidence going into (the decision),” Maro noted.

Maro’s father did attend Iowa State, but he said that did not have any influence on the decision. With the commitment made, Maro reflected on what it means to go on and represent the home-state school.

“It’s definitely something special,” Maro said. “I am just really excited to see where it takes me.”

The addition of Maro, who is their highest ranked in-state commitment, vaults the Cyclones into the top three of the Big 12 team recruiting rankings.