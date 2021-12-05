Iowa State draws perennial power Clemson in Cheez-It Bowl
For the second time in three seasons, head coach Matt Campbell's squad will wrap up a season playing in the Sunshine State.
The Cyclones will once again face a perennial power in Camping World Stadium, as they drew #19 Clemson from the ACC in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida.
I-State fell to Notre Dame 33-9 to wrap up the 2019 season in what was then called the Camping World Bowl.
With Big 12 championship game participants Baylor and Oklahoma State earning spots in New Year's Six bowl games, and Oklahoma slotting into the Alamo Bowl, that led the Florida bowl to select the Cyclones to represent the Big 12.
The Cheez-It Bowl had the first choice of ACC teams following the New Year's Six.
While it was a down season by the Tigers' standards, they still finished the season 9-3. They tied NC State for second in the ACC Atlantic Division. Clemson opened the 2021 campaign by losing a close 10-3 game to CFP participant Georgia, and also dropped games to Pittsburgh and NC State.
The Tigers will head to the Cheez-It Bowl riding a five-game winning streak, having knocked off South Carolina, Wake Forest, UConn, Louisville and Florida State.
Oklahoma State beat Miami (Fla.) 37-34 in the first rendition of the "Cheez-It Bowl".
This season's Cheez-It Bowl will start at 5:45 local time.