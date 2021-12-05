Iowa State draws perennial power Clemson in Cheez-It Bowl

For the second time in three seasons, head coach Matt Campbell's squad will wrap up a season playing in the Sunshine State.

The Cyclones will once again face a perennial power in Camping World Stadium, as they drew #19 Clemson from the ACC in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

I-State fell to Notre Dame 33-9 to wrap up the 2019 season in what was then called the Camping World Bowl.

With Big 12 championship game participants Baylor and Oklahoma State earning spots in New Year's Six bowl games, and Oklahoma slotting into the Alamo Bowl, that led the Florida bowl to select the Cyclones to represent the Big 12.