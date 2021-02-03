CycloneReport - Iowa State Announces Additions In February Signing Period

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell announced today additions to the Class of 2021 in the February Signing Period.

The Cyclones received a huge late signing period pickup in Eli Sanders (Running Back, Chandler, Ariz.), who signed a letter of intent this morning and will arrive on campus in June.

Sanders, a four-star recruit, is considered the 18th-best running back nationally according to Rivals and one of the nation's top-600 players overall by 247Sports.

Sanders had a slew of power five offers after leading his team (Chandler High School) to its second-straight state title and a perfect 10-0 record. The first team all-state selection ran for 1,377 yards, averaged 7.5 yards per rush and had a team-high 23 touchdowns in 2020.

"Our entire program is thrilled to welcome Eli to Cyclone football," Campbell said. "Eli is an extremely talented player who will allow us to continue to achieve great success at the running back position, but more importantly, Eli is an outstanding young man. He comes from a tremendous family and has been a part of a championship high school program. We look forward to his arrival in Ames this summer."

Campbell also announced that two graduate transfers have signed financial agreements and will join the program in Jaquan Amos, a defensive back from Villanova, and Andrew Mevis, a placekicker from Fordham.

Amos, a native of Philadelphia, Pa., was a Third Team All-CAA selection in 2019, helping Villanova reach the FCS playoffs with a 9-4 record. He has 149 tackles, eight interceptions and four defensive touchdowns in his career.

"Jaquan is a veteran football player who has had tremendous production at the collegiate level across multiple seasons," Campbell said. "He is a versatile, talented football player, and a natural leader who will make an immediate impact in our secondary next fall."

Mevis, who hails from Warsaw, Ind., is a two-time All-Patriot League selection as a placekicker and punter. Mevis was third in the Patriot League in field goal percentage in 2019, making 15-of-20 field goals (75.0 pct.). He also handled punts and kickoffs at Fordham, averaging 40.4 yards per punt and registering 50 touchbacks on 63 kickoffs in 2019.

He enters his senior season with a career 71.0 percent clip on field goals (27-of-38).

"Andrew is a versatile specialist, having started for three seasons as a punter, placekicker and kickoff specialist," Campbell said. "He will immediately compete to help our football team continue to reach its full potential."

The Cyclones also welcome 12 players who will join the program next season as preferred walk-ons.

Class of 2021 - February Signing Period

Signed National Letters of Intent

Eli Sanders 6-0 190 Fr. RB Chandler, Ariz. (Chandler)

Four-star recruit by Rivals; first team all-state pick; led team to state title in 2020, posting 1,377 rushing yards and 23 TDs.

Signed Financial Aid Agreement To Attend ISU As A Graduate Transfer

Jaquan Amos 6-1 200 Sr. DB Philadelphia, Pa. (Northeast/Villanova)

Third-Team All-CAA selection at Villanova in 2019; posted 149 tackles, eight interceptions and four defensive TDs in career.

Andrew Mevis 5-11 200 Sr. PK Warsaw, Ind. (Community/Fordham)

Two-time All-Patriot League selection; handled field goals, punts and kickoffs at Fordham; is 71.0% (27-of-38) on FGs in career.

Signed Letter Of Admission To Attend ISU As A Preferred Walk-On

Caleb Bacon 6-3 200 Fr. LB Lake Mills, Iowa (Lake Mills)

First-team all-state selection and Mason City Globe Gazette Def. PoY in 2020; his 90 solo tackles led the state.

Tyler Bittman 6-2 195 Fr. PK Hartland, Wis. (Arrowhead)

Rated as the No. 18 kicker nationally by Kohl's Kicking.

Ashton Cook 6-5 210 Fr. QB Iowa City, Iowa (Regina)

Two-time all-state QB who passed for 6,578 yards and 59 TDs in career; led team to state title in 2020 (2,862 yds, 25 TDs).

Mason Doubrava 5-10 170 Fr. DB West Des Moines, Iowa (Valley)

First-team Class 4A all-state pick (IPSWA) as a returner; father, Mark, was a two-time first-team all-Big Eight safety at ISU.

Andrew Formanek 6-6 220 Fr. TE Clear Lake, Iowa (Clear Lake)

Played just one season of H.S. football, earning all-district honors with 30 receptions for 372 yards and two touchdowns.

Trent Jones II 6-3 250 Fr. DL Eden Prairie, Minn. (Eden Prairie)

Tallied 40 tackles, 4.0 TFL, a sack, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 2020; team went 7-0.

Evan Ladwig 6-4 270 Fr. OL Plymouth, Wis. (Plymouth)

Two-time all-state selection, earning second-team all-state honors by the Associated Press in 2020.

Tyee Leske 6-2 195 Fr. DB Eden Prairie, Minn. (Eden Prairie)

Second-team all-state selection in 2020 on a team that finished with a perfect 7-0 record; had 37 tackles and two interceptions.

Trey Mathis 6-1 215 Fr. RB Webster City, Iowa (Webster City)

Class 3A District 2 Def. PoY and first-team all-state in 2020; rushed for 1,318 yards and 17 TDs; registered 57.5 tackles.

Ben Nikkel 6-1 185 Jr. WR McPherson, Kan. (McPherson/McPherson Coll.)

Compiled 107 receptions, 1,570 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in career at McPherson College; two-time all-league pick.

Keegan Shackford 5-10 175 Fr. PK Ashburn, Va. (Independence)

First-team Class 3A all-state selection in 2019; had a long field goal of 42 yards and was perfect on his PAT attempts (16-of-16).

Quincy Wiseman 6-2 170 Fr. DB Davenport, Iowa (North)

First-team All-MAC selection in 2020; had 27 catches for 319 yards and two TDs; also had a team-high three interceptions.