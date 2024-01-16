Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Iowa State adds three transfers to roster

Bill Seals • CycloneReport
Publisher
@williamseals
Advertisement

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell announced Tuesday the addition of three transfers to the roster this spring.

The Cyclones added offensive lineman Dylan Barrett (6-5, 320, St. Charles, Illinois, East HS/Wisconsin), kicker Carter Davis (6-0, 210, East Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Western HS/Florida Atlantic) and running back Jaylon Jackson (5-6, 168, Burleson, Texas, Centennial HS/Eastern Michigan).

Dylan Barrett (6-5, 230, OL, RJr. – St. Charles, Illinois (East HS/Wisconsin))

Played in 13 games for Wisconsin from 2020-23, working at all three interior positions during his time with the Badgers … former three-star recruit by 247sports, ESPN and Rivals … first-team all-state as a senior … 2019 Dukane Conference Lineman of the Year … Three-time All-Dukane Conference selection.

Carter Davis (6-0, 210, PK, Jr. – East Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Western HS/New Mexico Military Institute/Florida Atlantic))

Played two seasons at FAU after transferring from New Mexico Military Institute … went 23-for-23 on extra point attempts in his two seasons … finished 2-for-4 on field goals with a long of 47 yards … kicked off a total of 116 times, recording 64 touchbacks.

Jaylon Jackson (5-6, 168, RB, Sr. - Burleson, Texas (Centennial HS/Lamar/Eastern Michigan))

Played two seasons at Eastern Michigan after spending two seasons at Lamar … excelled as a running back and return man for the Eagles … racked up 974 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, while also recording two receiving and two kickoff return touchdowns … ranked 45th nationally with 405 kickoff return yards in 2023 after ranking 19th with 571 yards in 2022 … averaged 4.3 yards per carry in his two seasons … had 37 receptions for 361 yards.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is adding three more transfer to the roster in time for spring ball.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is adding three more transfer to the roster in time for spring ball. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement