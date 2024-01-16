AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell announced Tuesday the addition of three transfers to the roster this spring.

The Cyclones added offensive lineman Dylan Barrett (6-5, 320, St. Charles, Illinois, East HS/Wisconsin), kicker Carter Davis (6-0, 210, East Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Western HS/Florida Atlantic) and running back Jaylon Jackson (5-6, 168, Burleson, Texas, Centennial HS/Eastern Michigan).

Dylan Barrett (6-5, 230, OL, RJr. – St. Charles, Illinois (East HS/Wisconsin))

Played in 13 games for Wisconsin from 2020-23, working at all three interior positions during his time with the Badgers … former three-star recruit by 247sports, ESPN and Rivals … first-team all-state as a senior … 2019 Dukane Conference Lineman of the Year … Three-time All-Dukane Conference selection.

Carter Davis (6-0, 210, PK, Jr. – East Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Western HS/New Mexico Military Institute/Florida Atlantic))

Played two seasons at FAU after transferring from New Mexico Military Institute … went 23-for-23 on extra point attempts in his two seasons … finished 2-for-4 on field goals with a long of 47 yards … kicked off a total of 116 times, recording 64 touchbacks.

Jaylon Jackson (5-6, 168, RB, Sr. - Burleson, Texas (Centennial HS/Lamar/Eastern Michigan))

Played two seasons at Eastern Michigan after spending two seasons at Lamar … excelled as a running back and return man for the Eagles … racked up 974 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, while also recording two receiving and two kickoff return touchdowns … ranked 45th nationally with 405 kickoff return yards in 2023 after ranking 19th with 571 yards in 2022 … averaged 4.3 yards per carry in his two seasons … had 37 receptions for 361 yards.