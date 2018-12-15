Waukee Native Jacobson Leads Cyclones Past Drake in Last Big Four Classic
In-state forward Michael Jacobson grew up 20 minutes from Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines, so it only made sense he would provide the spark for the Cyclones in a 77-68 victory over Drake i...
