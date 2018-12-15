Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-15 18:03:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Waukee Native Jacobson Leads Cyclones Past Drake in Last Big Four Classic

Bill Seals • CycloneReport.com
@williamseals
Editor

In-state forward Michael Jacobson grew up 20 minutes from Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines, so it only made sense he would provide the spark for the Cyclones in a 77-68 victory over Drake i...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}