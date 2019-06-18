Seeing the Iowa State campus, football facilities and city of Ames up close and personal for the first time was an eye-opening experience for a Lone Star State defensive back this past weekend.

San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School rising senior Jordyn Morgan, who is a borderline top-100 player in Texas for the 2020 class, said the first official visit of his recruiting process surprised him.

The 6-foot-1, 176-pound Morgan is a three-star prospect with a 5.6 Rivals rating. In addition to ISU, he has Power-5 offers from Boston College, California, Missouri and Vanderbilt to go along with several in the G5 ranks.

Safety has emerged as a big need for Iowa State in the 2020 class and Morgan has emerged as a key target at the position. He said he could figure in at either of the three positions in the depth chart.

For more on Morgan's official visit to Iowa State, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.