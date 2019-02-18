A Class of 2020 St. Louis (Mo.) area wide receiver put behind him an injury that ended his sophomore season and set his sights on getting more attention from college coaches by posting a solid junior campaign.

Hazelwood Central junior Kayden Jackson’s hard work paid off recently with an offer from Iowa State, which would be his first from a Power-5 school.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Jackson recovered nicely in 2018 and hauled in 26 catches for 502 yards and six touchdowns. He also snagged a pair of interceptions on defense.

Jackson said he’s still working to get back to the level he was before his injury, while also trying to develop into a well-rounded wide receiver.

