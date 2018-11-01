The Iowa State football program made a solid first impression on a Kansas City (Mo.) area recruit who was finally able to make it to Ames for the game against Texas Tech.

Raytown junior defensive back Dontae Manning said he picked up his first offer of the recruiting process during a visit with head coach Matt Campbell. It was quite the capper to Manning’s trip to Ames.

Cyclone coaches had been recruiting Manning for several months, according to the recruit but he hadn’t been able to make it to campus until last weekend.

In addition to picking up his first offer, Manning said he continues to hear from Iowa, Kentucky, Kansas State, Missouri and Miami (Ohio). He said ISU coaches will be down to visit him again in December and that he anticipates another trip to Ames over the winter.

