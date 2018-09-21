One of the top Midwest offensive linemen on Iowa State's radar for the 2020 class was on campus this past Saturday for his first game day visit of the season.

St. Charles Francis Howell junior Drake Heismeyer, who also has a Power-5 offer from Missouri, said it was a busy day in Ames for the Oklahoma game.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Heismeyer is a three-star recruit by Rivals and has earned a 5.5 rating. In addition to ISU and Mizzou, he also has offers from Central Michigan and South Dakota State.

The trip to Ames was the first of many scheduled visits to campuses across the country for Heismeyer, who said he’s planning several trips to campuses across the country for this fall.

