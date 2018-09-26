During his team's 4-1 start to the 2018 season, an Iowa State running back commit is certainly living up to his billing as a marquee member of the Cyclones' 2019 class.

Jirehl Brock is coming off one of his best prep performances, having rushed 19 times for 304 yards and four touchdowns this past Friday against Galesburg. He'll lead his team in a rivalry game this Friday against 3-2 Rock Island.

The Cyclones’ lone four-star commitment in what is now a class of 21 members, Brock is living up to his billing as the marquee addition for 2019. At various points throughout the recruiting process, he had Power-5 offers from a list of schools including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Northwestern, Notre Dame and Purdue.

The 6-foot-0, 200-pound Brock has already taken one unofficial visit to Ames this fall, but that didn’t quite work out as well as planned as the game was canceled due to rain. He'll try again in a few weeks against West Virginia.

For more on how Brock's senior season is going and what he thinks of the Cyclone offense, check out a more-detailed article posted on ISU Confidential.



