Adding some defensive linemen in the 2020 class appears to be a priority for Iowa State, which hosted a talented three-star prospect from the Midwest this past Saturday on a game day visit.

Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill junior Johnny Wilson took another trip to Ames and said he enjoyed the opportunity to catch up with one of his favorite recruiters.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Wilson is a three-star prospect with a 5.5 Rivals rating. He also has offers from Arkansas and Missouri. ISU has also offered and is recruiting Wilson’s Park Hill teammate Javion Gathrite, an athlete in the 2020 class.

For now, the Kansas City prospect said he’s taking his recruiting process in stride.

For more on Wilson's visit and what's next in his recruiting process, check out a more detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



