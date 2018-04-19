Since offering during the month of March, Iowa State has steadily been making an impression on a Sunshine State defensive back.

Melbourne Eau Gallie junior Jarrad Baker said he’s hearing a lot from the Cyclones these days, especially assistant coach D.K. McDonald and staffer Colby Kratch.

The 6-foot-0, 175-pound Baker also has Power-5 offers from the likes of Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Kentucky, Missouri, Syracuse and Tennessee.

Making an unofficial visit in the cards yet, says Baker, so I-State has been trying to make an impression with what it sends him and what the coaches are saying.

For more on Baker's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.




