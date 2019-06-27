A solid performance last week in front of Iowa State coaches has earned a Nebraska rising junior tight end his second Power-5 scholarship offer.

Omaha Creighton Prep Class of 2021 prospect A.J. Rollins made his way to Ames for the Thursday Night Primetime Camp, where he showed members of the coaching staff the progress he’s made in his game.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Rollins now has a pair of Power-5 offers, Iowa State and Nebraska, to go along with interest from Iowa, Kansas State and Northwestern.

Rollins said he showcased the balance to his game at the tight end position.

For more on Rollins' one-day stay at Iowa State, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.