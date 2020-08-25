Inside the rankings
With a new Rivals250 released today, it is time to go back inside the rankings and break down how each recruit for Iowa State factors into the team total on Rivals.com.To basically explain it, play...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news