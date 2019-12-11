An in-state offensive lineman less than an hour from Ames said he's excited to join the program later this month after having been committed for more than one year.

Greene County’s Tyler Miller is tied with JUCO defensive tackle Latrell Bankston as the highest-ranked recruits of head coach Matt Campbell’s fifth signing class. The 6-foot-8, 290-pound Miller is a three-star with a 5.7 Rivals rating, considered the second overall prospect in Iowa and 50th offensive tackle nationally.

Deciding in late-November of 2018, Miller became the third known verbal for 2020, joining Cole Pedersen and Aidan Bouman. Getting his decision out of the way also allowed him to help turn his efforts to leading a Greene County squad that would finish 9-2 and make the Class 2A playoffs.

Miller has been a frequent visitor to I-State since his commitment, but perhaps the most crucial for him was the one for a Big Man Camp in June.

