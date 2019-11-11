@cyclonereport

Iowa State picked up a major recruiting win Monday as Oskaloosa (Iowa) 2020 post player Xavier Foster announced his commitment to the Cyclones.

The seven-footer had narrowed his list down to a top two of ISU and Iowa before the Veterans' Day announcement at Oskaloosa High School. He had received offers from numerous high major programs across the country before deciding to stay home and pick either the Cyclones or Hawkeyes.



Baylor, Providence and Virginia Tech had been other finalists for Foster. His claimed offer list included Kansas and UCLA among others.



Foster is ranked as the No. 9 center in the nation by Rivals.com along with being the No. 56 prospect overall in the country in the Class of 2020.