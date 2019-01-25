When the Iowa State men's basketball plays its next Saturday home game next month, the football program will be hosting a recent offensive line offer recipient in the 2021 class.

Cyclone head coach Matt Campbell recently visited Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Kennedy sophomore Connor Colby and the conversation resulted in an offer.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Colby is yet another in a line of offensive line recruits from Cedar Rapids that I-State has pursued. The coaching staff remains in good shape for Xavier 2020 prospect Josh Volk.

The sophomore lineman said he was particularly impressed with the program’s leader making the trek to Cedar Rapids to personally extend the offer.

