An Illinois tight end in the 2021 class showed off his abilities at the Lindenwood Mega Camp a month and a half ago, getting the attention from several Power-5 programs including Iowa State.

New Lenox Providence Catholic rising junior Jameson Geers said he turned heads at the camp in late-May and that he continued to build a solid connection with area recruiter Alex Golesh and the rest of the coaching staff at an unofficial visit on June 15th.

In addition to his I-State offer, Geers also has Power-5 ones from Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisville, Minnesota, Northwestern, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Reflecting back upon his one-day stop at Iowa State, Geers said he now has a clearer picture of the program led by Matt Campbell.

