Having watched one of his high school teammates sign with the Cyclones in this year's class, a 2020 prospect from the state of Illinois admits to already knowing a lot about the program.

East St. Louis (Ill.) junior Lawaun Powell comes from the same high school program as 2019 offensive line signee Darrell Simmons, so he was already aware of the Cyclones when D.K. McDonald visited his school in January and extended an offer.

Although listed as an athlete in the Rivals database, Powell will likely play either cornerback or safety at the next level. He has been assigned a 5.6 rating from Rivals, is ranked ninth overall in Illinois and is the 52nd overall athlete nationally for 2020.

In addition to I-State, Powell has picked up offers from Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska and Virginia Tech.

