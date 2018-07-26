Iowa State continues to show lots of love to a four-star offensive lineman from the Midwest and hopes to land the prospect on a visit come this season.

Kansas City Rockhurst rising senior Danielson Ike has blown up nationally since his junior season, racking up Power-5 offers from ISU, Alabama, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Purdue, Rutgers, Stanford and Syracuse.

The Cyclones have stood the test of time because of how much attention they continue to show the 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive tackle.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Ike currently has a 5.8 Rivals rating, is the sixth-ranked recruit overall in Missouri and the 30th offensive tackle nationally.

For more on Ike's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



