Iowa State late last month joined a host of Pac 12 schools to have offered a sophomore defensive end from the California high school ranks.

Modesto Christian Class of 2020 standout Xavier Carlton added the Cyclones to a list of offers that now includes Arizona, Arizona State, California and Utah. He also has a Fresno State offer.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Carlton said he stood out in a number of areas to the I-State coaching staff during a stop by the school's area recruiter during spring evaluations.

Carlton said he is planning to take an unofficial visit to ISU, but that likely won't be until after his 2018 football season.

For more on Carlton's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



