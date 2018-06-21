An Iowa State assistant coach saw what all the hype was about for a 2020 defensive end during a recent stop at a satellite camp in the St. Louis (Mo.) area.

Lake Forest (Ill.) rising junior Rylie Mills said the Cyclones picked up their interest in him after seeing first-hand the improvements he’d made since last fall.

Several other Power-5 programs have also stepped up with offers for the 6-foot-6, 265-pound Mills. His list now includes the likes of Alabama, Boston College, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.

The up and coming defender is now in the process of analyzing all of the offers that have come his way over the past few months. That includes I-State, which could stand to get him for a visit.

For more on Mills' recruiting process and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



