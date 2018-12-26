A pair of running backs at a St. Louis (Mo.) area high school can boast of having early offers from Iowa State, including the sophomore which led the tandem in rushing this past season.

Class of 2021 rusher Taj Butts, who rushed for 729 yards and 13 touchdowns on 97 carries this past fall, recently secured an ISU offer from assistant coach D.K. McDonald during a school visit. He also has one from Purdue.

Although running backs certainly like to have the title of ‘lead dog’, the rotation at De Smet has served both Butts and fellow sophomore Rico Barfield well.

Butts said he doesn’t know a lot about the Cyclones, but looks forward to discovering more on a future unofficial visit.

