An Ohio prep defender in the 2021 class said he's hearing frequently from coordinator Jon Heacock and has plans to take an unofficial visit to Ames in the near future.

Dublin Coffman standout junior Hammond Russell earned an offer from the Cyclones last month and believes he’s forged a strong bond with Jon Heacock.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Russell said he’s caught plenty of the Cyclones on TV and has tried to model his game after some of the current players.

In addition to his I-State offer, Russell has P5 offers from Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia. Pittsburgh is also expressing interest.

