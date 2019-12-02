A Minnesota tight end prospect in the 2021 class took his first unofficial visit to Iowa State earlier this season and recently earned an offer from the program.

Fridley Totino-Grace junior Joe Alt, whose father John enjoyed a 13-year playing career with the Kansas City Chiefs after starring at the University of Iowa, traveled to Ames for the Oklahoma State game and made a positive impression on the coaching staff.



The 6-foot-7, 240-pound Alt, who said he was particularly impressed with the versatility shown by Cyclone tight end Dylan Soehner, said he heard from Assistant Director of Scouting Josh Rosenthal a short time after his stop.



Alt is a three-star prospect with a 5.5 Rivals rating and also has early interest from Iowa and Wisconsin. He said ISU coaches will be in-school on Tuesday.

For much more on Alt's offer from the Cyclones and visit experience, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.