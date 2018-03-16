One of the top running backs on Iowa State's board for the 2019 class is a three-star prospect from the state of Georgia who has secured offers from multiple Power-5 schools.

Suwanee North Gwinnett junior Tyler Goodson said he’s learning more about the Cyclones and believes he would be a good fit if he ends up signing there later this year.

Goodson, who said he's been compared by running backs coach Nate Scheelhaase to current starter David Montgomery, said he likes the tradition of rushers in Cyclone uniforms and wants to get a better look at everything else around the program during an unofficial visit next month.

A three-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating, Goodson is the 12th-ranked all-purpose back nationally and 68th overall prospect in the state of Georgia. In addition to several in the G5 ranks, the rusher has secured Power-5 offers from Iowa State, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Syracuse, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

For more on Goodson's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



