It has been a long span between transfer portal additions for the Cyclones, but they snagged a second Power-5 prospect on Tuesday with former Missouri linebacker Zach Lovett's announcement.

The 6-foot-0, 248-pound defender spent two years in Columbia, albeit one was spent redshirting, so he'll have three seasons of eligibility remaining. Lovett joins former Stanford running back Arlen Harris as Iowa State transfer portal additions for the 2023 season.

Lovett played mainly on special teams as a redshirt freshman in 2022. A former Rockledge (Fla.) High School standout, he had been recruited by the Cyclones as a prep before signing with Mizzou.

Lovett was considered a three-star prospect with a 5.7 Rivals rating and was the #71 overall player in Missouri and 36th-ranked outside linebacker nationally in the 2021 class.