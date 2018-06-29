Iowa State's latest target from the state of Arizona took an official visit to Ames over the weekend and was hosted by a former high school teammate.

Glendale Deer Valley rising senior Dez Melton said both of his recent trips to Ames have been great and served their respective purposes.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Melton, who also has P5 offers from Arizona, Arizona State and Nebraska, was hosted during his most recent visit by former high school teammate Joey Ramos.

A three-star prospect with a 5.6 Rivals rating, Melton said his two full days in Ames covered a lot of bases.

