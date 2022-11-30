AMES, Iowa – The Big 12 football coaches announced their All-Big 12 teams Wednesday afternoon, and 13 Cyclones received postseason honors for their performances on the field in 2022.

Senior wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson and senior defensive end Will McDonald IV captured first-team honors for the third time in their careers, joining Greg Eisworth and Charlie Kolar as the only three-time first-teamers in school history.

All-Big 12 First Team

Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Sr., Jacksonville, Florida

One of the nation’s elite performers, capped his career with another record-setting season and becomes a three-time first-team pick. Led the Big 12 Conference in receptions (107), receptions per game (8.9), receiving yards (1,171) and receiving yards per game (97.6) during the regular season. Had 45 more receptions and 165 more receiving yards than any other Big 12 player. Finished with at least eight receptions in 11 of 12 games. Led the nation in receptions and receptions per game, while also ranking eighth in receiving yards. Broke his own single-season receptions mark and topped the Iowa State career mark (254). His 254 receptions are the most ever for any Big 12 player in just three seasons. Had six touchdown receptions in 2022.

Will McDonald IV, DE, Sr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin

A three-time first-team pick and Iowa State’s career record holder for sacks (34.0), he also tied the Big 12 career record this season. He drew double and triple teams and finished the season with 5.0 sacks to go along with 36 tackles, 7.5 of which were behind the line of scrimmage for a loss. Had four pass breakups, forced a fumble and also recovered one in his final season as a Cyclones.

All-Big 12 Second Team

Trevor Downing, OL, Sr., Creston, Iowa

An anchor on the Iowa State offensive line, started at center for the first time this season and earned All-Big 12 recognition for the third time in his career. Started all 12 games for the Cyclone offensive unit that outgained nine of their 12 opponents.

Anthony Johnson Jr., DB, Sr., St. Petersburg, Florida

Moved from cornerback to safety for his final season in Ames and earned second-team accolades after being an honorable mention selection the previous three seasons. Finished fourth on the team with 60 tackles and picked off the first two passes of his career. Also had four pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Jared Rus, FB, Sr., Eldridge, Iowa

All-Big 12 Second Team pick at fullback, his second career honor from the league’s coaches. Served in a key role in ISU’s short-yardage blocking formations. Had seven receptions for 45 yards.

T.J. Tampa, DB, Jr., St. Petersburg, Florida

Played and started all 12 games at cornerback for the Cyclones, proving himself as one of the league’s best defensive backs to earn All-Big 12 Second Team honors. Finished the season with 40 tackles, including 5.0 for a loss. Had nine pass breakups and picked off a pass this season. Forced a fumble at the goal line against Iowa.

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

M.J. Anderson (DL), Jeremiah Cooper (DFoY), Hunter Dekkers (QB), Trevor Downing (OLoY), Beau Freyler (DB), Will McDonald IV (DPoY, DLoY), Myles Purchase (DB), Colby Reeder (LB, DNoY), O’Rien Vance (LB).