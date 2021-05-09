 CycloneReport - Hunter Named MVP Of Iverson Classic
Hunter Named MVP Of Iverson Classic

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State signee Tyrese Hunter was named his team’s most valuable player Saturday at the 2021 Allen Iverson Roundball Classic, which features a collection of many of the nation’s top high schoolers.

Hunter, a Racine, Wisconsin native, scored 20 points and earned the honor playing for Team Loyalty. His team, which fell 143-131, was coached by former NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes.

Hunter, the #44 overall player and ninth-ranked point guard in the 2021 class according to Rivals, stood out in a star-studded event that featured eight of the top 15 players in this year’s class.

Hunter won a state title this season for St. Catherine’s High School in Racine. He averaged 18.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists, while shooting 53.3 percent from the field.

In his career, Hunter scored 1,589 career points and helped the team to a 53-1 record the last two seasons.

Future Cyclone point guard Tyrese Hunter received huge praise over the weekend in Memphis. (Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
