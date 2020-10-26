CycloneReport - How things stand with the top five uncommitted QBs

The Early Signing Period is less than two months away and there are still plenty of impact players that haven’t committed yet. With college football underway in almost every corner of the country, now is the time to take a look at the top uncommitted prospects at each position, starting with the quarterbacks.

Top contenders: Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Yale, Indiana State Recruiting outlook: Powlus is in a really difficult spot because a lot of teams were interested in him and wanted a closer look before really pushing for him. Instead, the pandemic and recruiting dead period crushed any momentum he had on the trail and now he could be left without a home. Kentucky offered him early but that opportunity dried up quickly and now teams like Bowling Green, Central Michigan, and others have their eye on Powlus. Farrell’s take: Yes you recognize the name but he’s not headed to Notre Dame with amazing hype like his dad. He’s a MAC-level quarterback and I could see him at Bowling Green or perhaps as a preferred walk-on at a higher level program.

Top contenders: Ball State, Central Michigan, Toledo, Iowa State, Illinois Recruiting outlook: Schools like Morgan but they’ve been hesitant to push for him out of fear he might pursue baseball in college rather than football. He’d like to play both sports if possible but definitely wants to play football. Morgan’s options are limited right now with Iowa State, Ball State, Central Michigan and Toledo the most likely destinations. Illinois is keeping tabs on him too, but its interest is tied to whether it keeps Samari Collier committed. Farrell’s take: Baseball is key here but this is a talented kid and Iowa State has a QB opening so that could be where he ends up. There are a few higher level targets for some schools but if things fall through, he could be their guy.

Top contenders: South Florida, FIU, Coastal Carolina Recruiting outlook: Myers is hurting in more ways than one. He suffered a season-ending lower leg injury in early October and that completely derailed his recruitment. Indiana, NC State, Rutgers and a few others were pursuing him but the dangerous dual-threat passer has seen his options all but dry up. Keep an eye on South Florida, FIU and Coastal Carolina going forward. Farrell’s take: Myers is in an iffy situation with his injury and I feel a program will go on him late. But it won’t be a big program and he’ll end up as a Group of Five player in Florida or perhaps at the exciting Coastal Carolina program.

Top contenders: UCLA, Arizona State, Utah, Iowa State, USC Recruiting outlook: Dart has emerged late in this recruiting cycle as a coveted passer and right now it appears he is focused on UCLA, Arizona State, Utah and Iowa State. A recent offer from USC could be a very big deal for him but the Trojans already have commitments from quarterbacks Miller Moss and Jake Garcia. Dart’s recruitment is one to watch heading down the stretch of this recruiting cycle. Farrell’s take: USC is tempting but does he want to be one of three quarterbacks in a class? I like Utah’s chances here or perhaps Arizona State with the Sun Devils development of Jayden Daniels. But right now I have the Utes.