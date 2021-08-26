How the Big 12's best players would be rated in Madden

The EA Sports Madden player ratings are as popular as anything in the video game world. But what would today’s college stars rate in a college football version? Here are the top 10 in the Big 12.

1. QB Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

Rattler has the arm talent to dominate any defense and it would be impossible to stop him from putting up points.

*****

2. RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

Hall can make a case for the top running back spot in the country and his evasiveness would be off the charts in the game.

*****

3. RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Robinson is a threat as a runner and in the passing game. He would be a real problem.

*****

4. LB Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

An elite pass rusher, Bonitto would be a quarterback’s nightmare off the edge.

*****

5. DB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

He’s not huge, but his strength and ability to play the ball would be elite.

*****

6. RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

Vaughn is impossible to get a clean hit on so his elusiveness would be at the highest level.

*****

7. WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

Only in his second year, Mims is an established route runner and the best wide receiver in the conference.

*****

8. TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

He’s steady in all phases of the game and doesn’t do anything great but does it all well.

*****

9. QB Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Purdy won’t wow you with his arm but his accuracy rating would be high.

*****

10. DB Tre Sterling, Oklahoma State