The Iowa State staff has offered a Lone Star State tight end a scholarship and hopes to land the prospect on an unofficial visit in the coming months.

Houston Cypress Ranch junior Drake Dabney said the Cyclones had been in touch at the beginning of the year and would eventually offer in February.

In addition to the one he received from the Cyclones, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound also has Power-5 offers from Arizona, Boston College, Kansas State, Louisville, Purdue, TCU and Vanderbilt.

Dabney said he’s doing more research on I-State and watched the team wrap up the 2018 season at the Alamo Bowl.

