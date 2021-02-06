 CycloneReport - Host Sooners put clamps on ISU late, prevail 79-72
Host Sooners put clamps on ISU late, prevail 79-72

Associated Press
Special to Cyclone Report

NORMAN, Okla. -- — Elijah Harkless scored a season-high 19 points, and No. 9 Oklahoma held off Iowa State 79-72 on Saturday to send the Cyclones to their seventh straight loss.

Austin Reaves, Oklahoma’s scoring leader this season, missed the previous two games while in COVID-19 protocols. He started and had 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Brady Manek, who returned to the starting lineup for the first time since being out with COVID-19, had nine points and a career-high 15 rebounds for the Sooners (12-5, 7-4 Big 12). Umoja GIbson added 18 points for Oklahoma, which bounced back from a close loss at No. 10 Texas Tech.

Rasir Bolton scored 21 points and surpassed 1,000 career points for the Cyclones (2-11, 0-8), who haven't won since Dec. 20. Iowa State made 16 of 31 3-pointers, but just 11 of 40 shots inside the arc.

The Sooners led 40-36 at halftime. Reaves and Gibson each scored 10 points before the break.

Iowa State tied it at 53 on a 3-pointer by Rashir Bolton with just over 11 minutes to play, but Oklahoma's Kur Kuath threw down a two-handed jam on a lob from Reaves.

Iowa State led 58-57 before the Sooners went on an 11-0 run that included seven points by Jalen Hill and put Oklahoma in control for good.

It was the second straight close loss for the Cyclones against a ranked team — Iowa State lost to No. 17 West Virginia 76-72 on Tuesday. The wins aren't there yet, but the Cyclones are showing they can compete.

The Cyclones play Tuesday night at TCU.

Solomon Young, who finished with 12 points and five rebounds, is surrounded by OU's Brady Manek and Austin Reaves. (Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports)
