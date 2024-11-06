Advertisement

TRANSCRIPT: Otzelberger recaps season-opening win Delta Devils

The Cyclones opened the 2024-25 season on Monday night in dominant fashion rolling to a 39-point win over MVSU.

 • Bill Seals
VIDEO: TJ Otzelberger post-game press conference (Mississippi Valley State)

Iowa State's head coach stepped to the podium on Monday night to break down his team's 39-point victory over the Delta

 • Bill Seals
VIDEO: Lipsey, Jefferson recap Cyclones' win over Delta Devils

Iowa State's starting point guard Tamin Lipsey and first-year post transfer Joshua Jefferson stepped to the podium to

 • Bill Seals
ISU opens season with rout of MVSU

The Cyclones easily passed their first test of the 2024-25 season on Monday night in Hilton Coliseum, rolling past

 • Bill Seals
GAME NIGHT: Iowa State vs. Mississippi Valley State

The Cyclones open the 2024-25 season on Monday night hosting the Delta Devils. Get the in-arena updates in one spot.

 • Bill Seals

Published Nov 6, 2024
Host Cyclones swept in straight sets by Houston
Emilie Zeis
Staff Writer
