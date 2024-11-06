Host Cyclones swept in straight sets by Houston

in other news
TRANSCRIPT: Otzelberger recaps season-opening win Delta Devils
The Cyclones opened the 2024-25 season on Monday night in dominant fashion rolling to a 39-point win over MVSU.
VIDEO: TJ Otzelberger post-game press conference (Mississippi Valley State)
Iowa State's head coach stepped to the podium on Monday night to break down his team's 39-point victory over the Delta
VIDEO: Lipsey, Jefferson recap Cyclones' win over Delta Devils
Iowa State's starting point guard Tamin Lipsey and first-year post transfer Joshua Jefferson stepped to the podium to
ISU opens season with rout of MVSU
The Cyclones easily passed their first test of the 2024-25 season on Monday night in Hilton Coliseum, rolling past
GAME NIGHT: Iowa State vs. Mississippi Valley State
The Cyclones open the 2024-25 season on Monday night hosting the Delta Devils. Get the in-arena updates in one spot.
in other news
TRANSCRIPT: Otzelberger recaps season-opening win Delta Devils
The Cyclones opened the 2024-25 season on Monday night in dominant fashion rolling to a 39-point win over MVSU.
VIDEO: TJ Otzelberger post-game press conference (Mississippi Valley State)
Iowa State's head coach stepped to the podium on Monday night to break down his team's 39-point victory over the Delta
VIDEO: Lipsey, Jefferson recap Cyclones' win over Delta Devils
Iowa State's starting point guard Tamin Lipsey and first-year post transfer Joshua Jefferson stepped to the podium to
- PRO
- CB
- DT
- ILB
- SDE
- RB
- WR
- OT
- ATH
- OT