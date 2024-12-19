Cyclones add four transfers

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State football program announced today the addition of four transfers to the roster for the 2025 season.

The additions are defensive back Tre Bell (6-3, 191, Ballwin, Mo. [Parkway West/Lindenwood]), defensive lineman Cannon Butler (6-6, 241, Waterloo, Iowa [Columbus/UNI]), wide receivers Chase Sowell (6-4, 195, Humble, Texas [Atascocita/Colorado/East Carolina]) and Xavier Townsend (5-11, 185, Tampa, Fla. [Berkeley/UCF]).

Bell, who will have two seasons to play for Iowa State, saw action in 20 total games for Lindenwood. He compiled 48 tackles and had 12 pass breakups. Bell picked off a pass against Kansas in a 2024 matchup and had a fumble recovery later in the season. He picked the Cyclones over offers from Kansas and West Virginia.

Butler joins the Cyclones for his final season of eligibility after four seasons at UNI. In his career, Butler racked up 88 tackles, including 16 for a loss, and 8.5 career sacks for the Panthers. He also forced a fumble and had a pair of recoveries. In 2024, Butler notched four tackles against Nebraska.

Sowell joins the Cyclones after redshirting at Colorado and playing two seasons at East Carolina. He will have two seasons to play for the Cyclones. As a Pirate, he had 81 receptions for 1,300 yards and four touchdowns. He finished the 2024 regular season averaging 19.9 yards per reception, which ranked eighth nationally.

Sowell had seven receptions for 138 yards against Army in 2024, one of four 100-yard games in his ECU career. Sowell had offers from a host of Power-4 schools, including Florida, SMU and Arizona State.

Townsend played in 29 games in three seasons at UCF, accumulating 66 receptions and four touchdowns for the Knights. He also had 32 career carries for 278 yards and one touchdown. Townsend has also returned kicks and punts in his career.

Townsend redshirted after playing four games in 2024 and will have two seasons to play at Iowa State.

