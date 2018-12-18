Instead of making his official visit with much of the rest of the Cyclones' 2019 recruiting class, a Florida linebacker spent his time helping his high school team win a Florida Class 4A state championship.

With a title in hand, it was three-star prospect Aric Horne’s turn to enjoy himself on an official visit this past weekend. The Jacksonville Raines senior said he did experience something new during his time at ISU.

A three-star recruit with a 5.5 Rivals rating, Horne also had a Power-5 offer from Rutgers at the time of his recruitment. He said the staff in Ames is targeting him to play the spot vacated by a veteran senior, which was on full display during a position meeting with Veidt.

Horne, who was visited by ISU in school and at home last Wednesday, said he is ready to sign with the program tomorrow.

