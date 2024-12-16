Higgins Tabbed Third-Team AP All-American

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins was named a Third-Team All-American by The Associated Press on Monday morning.

Higgins, already a Second-Team All-American by The Athletic and an All-Big 12 selection, has hauled in 87 receptions for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games. Those totals all rank second on ISU’s single-season charts.

His 1,183 receiving yards are the fourth-most nationally this season.

The South Miami, Florida native has caught a touchdown pass in nine of 13 games and is averaging 6.7 receptions per game, a top-15 mark nationally. Higgins has five 100-yard receiving games this season.

He ranks second among all FBS receivers with a 90.2 offensive ranking on PFF, while his 90.5 receiving grade is also second nationally. Both are tops nationally among wide receivers with at least 100 receiving snaps.

No. 18 Iowa State is back in action against No. 15 Miami Dec. 28 at the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Florida.