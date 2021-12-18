Hall declares for NFL Draft after three seasons in Ames

A two-time consensus All-American and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, Hall racked up 1,540 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on 253 carries as a junior. He was also Iowa State's third-leading receiver with 36 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns.

While rushing for a career-high 242 yards against the Horned Frogs on Black Friday, Hall broke the NCAA FBS record for consecutive games with a rushing touchdown (24) with a second quarter 39-yard run. The Wichita (Kan.) native also moved past Darren Davis to second on ISU’s career rushing list with 3,941 yards.

Breece Hall's record-breaking afternoon in Jack Trice Stadium against TCU in late-November was likely the final time fans got to see him in action in a Cyclone uniform, as the running back announced plans on Saturday to forego his senior season to enter the NFL Draft.

A contact in the Iowa State Media Relations department said there's been no official word on Hall's status for the upcoming Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando. The running back was shown in a tweet this week practicing with the team for the December 29th matchup against Clemson in Orlando, Florida.

If Hall also opts out of the bowl game, the Cyclones' backfield options become very limited. Jirehl Brock would likely become the de facto starter, as he's played in all 12 games this season and rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries. He also caught four passes for 22 yards and another score.

The postseason could become a job audition of sorts for Brock, who came to Ames in the same 2019 class as Hall, a four-star prospect out of Quincy, Illinois. He had rushed for 94 yards on 22 carries coming into the '21 campaign. Brock will be a redshirt junior next season, but could have as many as three seasons of eligibility remaining if he opts for a Covid year in the future.

Beyond Brock, the Cyclones have a pair of true freshmen in Deon Silas and Eli Sanders, but each have hit their four-game limit on remaining eligible for a redshirt. If they play in the Cheez-It Bowl, they would burn that redshirt season. Silas rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, while Sanders contributed 18 on two.

ISU's current roster also lists walk-ons Answer Gaye, Cale Anthony, Blaze Doxzon and Tyler Moen. Rory Walling, a scholarship player, has made his name on special teams, but could also become an emergency option should ISU choose to preserve the redshirts of Silas and Sanders.