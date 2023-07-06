COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Former Iowa State Cyclone Tyrese Haliburton has been named to the 2023 USA Men’s National Team roster for the FIBA World Cup. The 12-member team will compete at the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup, scheduled for Aug. 25-Sept. 10 in Manila.

This will be the third time Haliburton has appeared on a USA Basketball roster, as he was a member of the U19 World Cup team in 2019 and the U.S. Select Team in 2021. A reigning NBA All-Star Haliburton made the all-tournament team after winning gold in 2019, while the 2021 USA Select Team trained alongside the 2021 USA Men’s National Team prior to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 2023 USA Men’s National Team includes Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Josh Hart (Knicks), Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) and Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers).

“On behalf of USA Basketball, I’m thrilled to introduce the 2023 USA Men’s National Team, which features some of basketball’s brightest talent,” said Grant Hill, USA Basketball Men’s National Team managing director. “We are excited for the challenges ahead and look forward to the opportunity to compete at the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup. I am confident that working together, and under the leadership of our outstanding coaching staff, this team will proudly represent the United States this summer in Manila.”

Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors) will serve as head coach of the 2023 U.S. Men’s National Team. He will be assisted by Mark Few (Gonzaga University), Tyronn Lue (L.A. Clippers) and Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat).

“My staff and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to coach such talented, team-oriented players,” Kerr said. “I’m confident this group will represent our country well, with effort, talent and a commitment to winning together. We look forward to competing for a gold medal in the World Cup later this summer.”

As part of Group C, the U.S. opens the 2023 FIBA World Cup against New Zealand on Aug. 26, followed by Greece on Aug. 28 and Jordan on Aug. 30. The New Zealand and Greece contents tip off at 8:40 a.m. ET with Jordan starting at 4:40 a.m. ET. ESPN and FIBA recently announced that all 92 World Cup games will be available on various ESPN platforms. Six games will air exclusively on ESPN2, including three in the first round featuring USA Basketball. All other 86 games will be carried by ESPN+ while also being available on FIBA's official streaming service, Courtside 1891.

Before arriving in Manila, the USA Men's National Team will hold training camp Aug. 3-6 in Las Vegas before playing a series of exhibition games as part of the USA Basketball Showcase, which tips off Aug. 7 vs. Puerto Rico at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. The USA will also face Slovenia on Aug. 12 and Spain on Aug. 13 in Malaga, Spain, and Greece and Germany on Aug. 18 and 20, respectively, in Abu Dhabi. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit usab.com/tickets.

The United States has won the World Cup five times, including in two of the last three editions.

Cyclones with USA Basketball

1959 – Gary Thompson (Pan American Games)

1979 – Joe Ashley (U.S. Olympic Festival)

1985 – Jeff Grayer (U.S. Olympic Festival)

1988 – Jeff Grayer (Seoul Olympics)

1989 – Victor Alexander (World University Games)

2000 – Jamaal Tinsley (U.S. Select Team)

2001 – Marcus Fizer (Goodwill Games)

2009 – Craig Brackins (World University Games)

2019 – Tyrese Haliburton (U19 World Cup)

2021 – Tyrese Haliburton (U.S. Select Team)

2023 – Omaha Biliew (U19 World Cup)