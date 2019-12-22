News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-22 14:15:02 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Haliburton Finds Outside Stroke, Leads ISU Past Mastodons, 89-59

Bill Seals • CycloneReport
Editor
@williamseals

Although it took them a while to get going on Sunday afternoon, the Cyclones enjoyed the get-well game they badly needed after 10 days of stewing over a blowout loss to their in-state rival, beatin...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}