A defensive back prospect in the state of Michigan returned to Iowa State for an unofficial visit earlier this week, saying he enjoyed catching up with the coaching staff.

Saline junior M.J. Griffin, a three-star cornerback with a 5.6 Rivals rating that's ranked the 23rd overall prospect in Michigan for 2019, spent Sunday and Monday in Ames.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Griffin currently has Power-5 offers from I-State, Indiana, Kentucky and Louisville, and has several from those in the G5 ranks.

In addition to getting up to speed with the Cyclone staff and watching spring workouts, Griffin saw a former teammate who is in his second year with the program.

For more on Griffin's unofficial visit and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



