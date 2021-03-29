CycloneReport - Green added as assistant hoops coach

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has added longtime Northern Iowa assistant and 25-year veteran of college basketball Kyle Green to his staff as an assistant coach.

Last summer, Green was named Stadium’s top assistant coach in the Missouri Valley Conference in a poll of coaches in the league.

“Kyle has tremendous integrity, is hard-working and one of the best teachers of the game that I’ve been around,” Otzelberger said. “He is an innovative defensive mind with a gift for implementing schemes and concepts. Kyle is an elite recruiter with a dynamic personality. The experience he has gained as both a head coach and assistant coach will have a great impact on our program.

“It is exciting to get a chance to work in an environment like this and work with T.J., who I’ve known and respected for a long time,” Green said. “When the opportunity presented itself, we just felt like this was something we couldn’t pass up.

“We’ve lived in Iowa for a long time and know how great of a school Iowa State is and how passionate the fans are. I’ve experienced Hilton Magic and it is special. I’m really looking forward to working with T.J. and the rest of the staff.”

Green, who spent 16 seasons at Northern Iowa and was a part of more than 300 victories, had three stints at the school and was elevated to associate head coach prior to the 2017-18 season. He also coached in Cedar Falls from 2001-03 and 2006-11.

While on the UNI staff, the Panthers have won the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title twice, reached the NCAA Tournament four times and made seven total postseason appearances. In 2009-10, UNI went 30-5 and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with wins over UNLV and top-seeded Kansas.

On 33 occasions, a UNI player has earned All-Missouri Valley Conference accolades during Green’s time at the school. He has also coached three MVC Player of the Year award winners, including his son A.J., who is a junior for the Panthers. He has also coached a pair of MVC Defensive Player of the Year winners, four MVC Sixth Man of the Year recipients and three scholar-athletes of the year.

UNI has frequently ranked in the upper echelon nationally in team defense, with Green working primarily with the Panther post players.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota native has experience as a head coach, having led programs at Wisconsin-Eau Claire during the 2011-12 season, Lewis University from 2004-06 and Western State College in 2000-01. He also served as an assistant coach under Tom Crean at Marquette during the 2003-04 season, helping the Golden Eagles reach the quarterfinals of the National Invitational Tournament.

Green was a player/coach for Frederica (Denmark) Basketball Club in 1992. He earned Denmark Serie Coach of the Year honors after leading Frederica to a 30-3 record.

Green graduated from Hamline (Minn.) with a bachelor’s degree in social studies and psychology in 1992. He earned his master’s degree in athletic administration from St. Thomas University in 1999.