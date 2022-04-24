Graf's Takeaways: Recruiting nuggets from Indianapolis
Rivals was on hand for EYBL’s stop in Indianapolis this weekend, with some of the nation’s best taking the court in every game. There was no shortage of top tier talent on display, and Rivals.com will be discussing this weekend in depth in the coming days.
To get started, let’s talk about everyone’s favorite topic: recruiting news.
BRANDON GARDNER FOCUSING ON TWO PROGRAMS
Four-star forward Brandon Gardner sat down and talked with Rivals.com after his final game on Sunday morning. He says there are new programs coming to the table, but he has his focus on St. John’s and Auburn right now. He’s a big fan of both programs and he’s visited both campuses. Gardner wants to make an early decision, most likely shortly after Peach Jam. Expect an announcement of note in the near future regarding Gardner’s plans.
*****
FUTURECAST: OMAHA BILIEW TO IOWA STATE
Rivals.com's Travis Graf has entered an Iowa State FutureCast for 6-foot-8 five-star forward Omaha Biliew. Biliew holds offers from top programs all across the country and is one of the most physically imposing prospects in the 2023 class.
*****
G.G. JACKSON DECISION EXPECTED THIS WEEK
Five-star forward G.G. Jackson is expected to make a decision this upcoming week, he tells Rivals.com. His announcement is expected to be a press conference at his school. There’s no set day yet, but “it’s 100 percent sure next (this) week”. North Carolina holds an overwhelming lead in the Rivals FutureCast.