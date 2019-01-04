Twenty programs have lined up with offers for a senior wide receiver from the state of Georgia, but with the weeks counting down until the February signing period, three have emerged as viable targets.

Marietta Wheeler senior Jeremiah Pruitte says the Cyclones are at the top of his list for a number of factors, including the job his lead recruiter has done selling the program to him.



The 6-foot-6, 205-pound Pruitte has earned Power-5 offers throughout his recruitment from Indiana, ISU, Kansas, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Syracuse. He committed to the Cardinals back in July, before opening things up following the departure of head coach Bobby Petrino.



For the talented three-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating, there’s only one order of business left before his recruitment takes the next step and he can schedule a visit for what figures to be the weekend of January 18-20.

