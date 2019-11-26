A second trip to Ames for an Iowa State game this season paid dividends for a junior offensive line prospect, who earned an offer.

Dubuque Senior Class of 2021 standout Jim Bonifas recapped a busy day at I-State, which was capped off by a conversation with head coach Matt Campbell.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Bonifas, who also has offers from Louisville and South Dakota State, said the leader of the ISU program covets a number of areas of his game.

Throughout the Cyclones’ 41-31 victory over the Jayhawks, Bonifas said much of his attention was on the position group he’s being recruited to play in.

