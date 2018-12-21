"Just wait until everybody is back" has been a familiar refrain this November and December as Iowa State fans counted down the days until the Cyclones put all of their injuries and suspensions behind them.

Friday night marked the first time all year that I-State was indeed at full strength for a game and the 101-53 blowout win over Eastern Illinois was worth waiting for. The Cyclones led by as many as 52 points en route to the dominating win that improved them to 10-2 on the season.

ISU is now idle until its Big 12 opener at Oklahoma State on January 2. The next Iowa State home game is January 5 against Kansas.

Junior big man Solomon Young played for the first time all season and sophomore guard Lindell Wigginton returned to action after sitting out 10 games as both completed rehab stints from injuries.

Iowa State was impressive from the outset, jumping out to a 6-0 lead and making nine of its first twelve shots for an early 20-9 edge. The Cyclones kept pouring it on and led 41-23 on a Nick Weiler-Babb three-pointer. ISU extended the lead to 20 on a Marial Shayok layup of a Tyrese Haliburton lob. A Michael Jacobson three-pointer made it 46-23 and I-State was ahead, 49-29, at halftime.

A 19-0 run turned Iowa State's solid lead into a lopsided one. The Cyclones led 51-33 early in the second half and then rattled off 19 points in a row to build a commanding 70-33 advantage on a layup by Haliburton with 13:48 to go.

A Zoran Talley spin move and bucket gave Iowa State its first 40-point lead at 76-36 and the Cyclones' biggest lead of 52 points, 99-47, came on a three-pointer by walk-on Nate Schuster with 1:14 left in the game. A Zion Griffin dunk on an assist from walk-on Carter Boothe put ISU over the 100-point mark in the game.

The balanced and deep Cyclones only had three scorers in double figures on their way to over 100 points. Shayok scored a game-high 23 points with Wigginton and Jacobson each scoring 15. By game's end, 13 different Iowa State players were in the scoring column.

I-State shot 57.4 percent (39-68) from the field in the game and had 28 assists as a team with Horton-Tucker dishing out eight. ISU only committed five turnovers in the win. The Cyclones were +25 in rebounding with Haliburton collecting a team-best eight boards.