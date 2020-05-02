The Iowa State Cyclones are racking up the commitments for the 2021 class, as Matt Campbell and his staff have already secured one dozen new recruits. It's a group presently ranked in the top-25 nationally by Rivals. Head basketball coach Steve Prohm has secured the services of Memphis guard transfer Tyler Harris, and is actively recruiting additional pieces for the future. There has never been a better time to sign up for CycloneReport.com to get the inside scoop!

From now through the end of May, you can get a FREE trial subscription all the way up to September 1, 2020 by using promo code ISU2020

DETAILS

Offer: Premium Access free trial until 09.01.2020

Promo Code: ISU2020

New users can start here: https://iowastate.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=ISU2020

Users already registered with an account can sign in first, then use this code: https://iowastate.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=ISU2020

Offer valid through 05.31.2020